James Bradberry agrees to re-sign with Eagles

The Eagles have seen a number of defensive players agree to deals with other teams as free agents in the last couple of days, but they were able to secure the return of a key member of the unit on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles have reached an agreement with cornerback James Bradberry on a new contract. It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $38 million and there’s another $6 million available in incentives. The deal includes $20 million in fully guaranteed money.

Bradberry signed with the Eagles last year after the Giants cut him for cap reasons. He was named a second-team All-Pro after starting all 17 regular season games and recording 44 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 17 passes defensed.

That effort helped the Eagles win the NFC East and Bradberry had another interception in the team’s playoff win against the Giants. His postseason run ended with a holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster late in Super Bowl LVII that led to the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal, but the Eagles are holding onto him despite that unhappy ending to the season.