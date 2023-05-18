James Bradberry on coping with Super Bowl loss: You’ve got to put it behind you

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry infamously committed a holding penalty on receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in Super Bowl LVII that allowed Kansas City to run out most of the clock before kicking a game-winning field goal.

Bradberry said in the immediate aftermath that he’d committed a foul, though he had hoped the officials wouldn’t call it.

It’s been months since that happened and now Bradberry is back participating in Philadelphia’s offseason program. He was asked during his Wednesday press conference how he coped after the loss in February.

“I was just around my family and what not. So, they definitely helped me get my mind off of the game ,” Bradberry said. “And I’m the kind of guy, you’ve got to put it behind you. It happened. And I’m looking forward to putting better film out there next year.”

Bradberry added that he “definitely” takes pride in being accountable, as he was when admitting he held Smith-Schuster.

“I think being accountable helps you as a player, helps you as a teammate, even helps you off the field,” Bradberry said. “So, I try to keep accountability as one of my characteristics in my tool belt. I’m going to try not to lose that as I grow older.”

Bradberry was one of the key reasons Philadelphia was in the Super Bowl in the first place, as he recorded 17 passes defensed and three interceptions in the regular season. He then had an interception and a pair of passes defensed in the postseason to cap one of the best seasons of his career.

If the Eagles are going to make it back to the Super Bowl in the coming season, Bradberry will likely need to be a big part of the defense once again.