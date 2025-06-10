James Cook is present for Bills minicamp

Buffalo’s No. 4 is in the building.

While he’s seeking a new contract, Bills running back James Cook is present for the team’s mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports.

Cook did not attend the team’s voluntary portion of the offseason program. But the fact that he’s in attendance for minicamp could be a positive sign of negotiations, even if Cook doesn’t do much on the field.

A second-round pick in 2022, Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and led the league with 16 rushing TDs in 2024.

In 49 career games, Cook has 2,638 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns and 97 receptions for 883 yards with seven TDs.