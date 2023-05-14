 Skip navigation
James Washington set to visit Saints

  
Published May 14, 2023 11:26 AM
Wide receiver James Washington’s week will start with a trip to New Orleans.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Washington is set to visit with the Saints on Monday.

Washington was a 2018 second-round pick and he spent four seasons with the Steelers before signing with the Cowboys last year. A foot injury during training camp kept him out until December and the Cowboys released him after he played in two games. He finished out the year on the Giants practice squad.

Washington didn’t catch any passes for Dallas, but had 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.

The Saints drafted A.T. Perry in the sixth round to go with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre’Quan Smith at receiver.