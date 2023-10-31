Jared Goff: I think this is going to be a good springboard for Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout game in Detroit’s 26-14 victory over Las Vegas, tallying 189 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown.

The No. 12 overall pick of this year’s draft, Gibbs had been contributing offensively. But Monday night was the first time he’d taken at least 20 carries and went over 100 yards rushing.

After the game, quarterback Jared Goff said it was fun to see Gibbs get going.

“I think it was seeing him get into a rhythm,” Goff said. “[H]is workload has kind of been on the field, off the field, on the field, off the field,” Goff said in his press conference. “And this was just like, ‘Hey, we’re just going to keep giving you the ball,’ and you could see him start feeling the defense a little better, feeling those holes a little bit better. And he can do some pretty special things in space.”

Gibbs totaled 152 yards rushing on 26 attempts with a touchdown, plus five catches on five targets for 37 yards.

He’s now recorded 399 yards rushing in six games with two TDs along with 28 catches for 165 yards.

“I think this is going to be a good little springboard for him,” Goff said. “He played really well, he got in a great rhythm, did some great things, and it was good.”

Detroit now has its bye before heading to Southern California to take on the Chargers in Week 10.