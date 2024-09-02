Jaren Hall joins Seahawks practice squad

The Seahawks have found their third quarterback.

Seattle announced on Monday that the club has signed Jaren Hall to its practice squad.

Hall, 26, was recently waived by the Vikings. Minnesota selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He appeared in three games for the club with two starts last year, completing 13-of-20 passes for 168 yards with an interception.

The Seahawks have Sam Howell as their backup behind Geno Smith.

Seattle will start the season by hosting Denver on Sunday.