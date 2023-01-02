 Skip navigation
Jarrett Stidham forces his way onto the 2023 quarterback carousel

  
Published January 2, 2023 04:52 AM
nbc_pft_stidhamperform_230102
January 2, 2023 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss QB Jarrett Stidham's strong performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers despite having zero expectations, proving that he should be taken seriously moving forward.

The list of names of available veteran quarterbacks in 2023 is starting to look like new lyrics for We Didn’t Start The Fire. And there’s could be another name to wedge between “Joe McCarthy” and “Studebaker.”

Out goes “Richard Nixon,” in comes “Jarrett Stidham.”

Stidham is due to be an unrestricted free agent in March. And he did a lot more with the penultimate game of his rookie contract than, say, Gardner Minshew.

The Raiders got Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick from Auburn, for a bag of used socks, basically. (New England sent Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas for a 2023 sixth-round pick in May.) Stidham became the starter for the final two weeks of the season after the Raiders made a business decision to bubble wrap Derek Carr.

For his first game, Stidham faced the best defense in the league. And he put 34 points on the board against the 49ers, completing 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. (He also had two interceptions.)

Stidham connected most often with Davante Adams, the close friend of the deposed starter, clearly had no issues performing with Carr’s replacement.

It doesn’t mean Stidham will start for the Raiders or anyone else in 2023. But he has given every team that will be looking for a new quarterback (and there will be more than several) a reason to take a close look at a guy who made the most of an unexpected opportunity.