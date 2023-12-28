Jarrett Stidham: I’m just going to do my job to the best of my ability

Wednesday’s benching was a new experience for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, but the team’s new starter has some familiarity with the situation.

Jarrett Stidham took over as the Raiders starter for the final two games of the 2022 season because Derek Carr was benched in order to avoid an injury that would have kept the Raiders on the hook for the remainder of his contract. Broncos head coach Sean Payton said there are competitive reasons as well, but the economics were the biggest factor in making a change at this point in the season.

Stidham was asked Wednesday about those competitive reasons, specifically the hope that his presence can provide a spark to an offense that has lacked it in recent weeks.

“I don’t think I need to overthink it. Just do what I’m coached to do,” Stidham said, via the team’s website. “We have a great staff. A great group of guys around me so I’m just going to do my job to the best of my ability, do the certain things I need to do each and every play and move the ball down the field and hopefully score a lot of points and get a win.”

Wilson’s eventual departure will save the Broncos money in 2025, but 2024 will include a lot of dead money and that could factor into any decisions they make about next year’s quarterback. Playing well the next two weeks would help Stidham’s chances of being in consideration for the job, but he said his sole focus now is on facing the Chargers this week.