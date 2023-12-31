Jarrett Stidham throws TD to help Broncos to 13-3 halftime lead over Chargers

Russell Wilson watched the first half from the sideline as Jarrett Stidham took the reins of the Broncos offense. Stidham, playing his 15th game and making his third start, threw for 165 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Denver leads 13-3 at halftime.

The Broncos remain alive in the AFC West, and the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals 17-13 at halftime.

Stidham completed 12 of 22 passes and his touchdown throw was a 54-yarder to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Jerry Jeudy has two catches for 48 yards.

Wil Lutz kicked a 43-yard field goal with 1:53 left in the half but missed a 48-yard try wide right on the final play of the half.

The Chargers’ points came on a 43-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker.

They were outgained 235 to 142 by the Broncos in the first half.

Easton Stick completed 10 of 18 passes for 97 yards.