Jarvis Landry on Brian Thomas Jr.: He’s elite

Brian Thomas Jr. made his practice debut for the Jaguars over the weekend and the wide receiver made a strong impression on another participant in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Veteran receiver Jarvis Landry took part in the minicamp as a tryout player and he took some time to size up his fellow LSU alum while he was on the field in Jacksonville. Landry was left with a strong feeling about the rookie’s talent level.

“Elite. Elite,” Landry said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “So, just watching him out here and seeing it first hand in person, I’ve seen it on TV a couple times, but seeing it firsthand, he’s elite.”

Landry said he’s available to help Thomas in any way he can because it is “part of the culture” that LSU has built. There’s been no word of a deal with the Jaguars, so that help may be coming from a distance but Landry’s review doesn’t make it sound like the first-round pick is in need of much assistance.