 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Kelce had a special message for his brother postgame

  
Published February 13, 2023 07:09 AM
nbc_pft_chiefspivotal_230213
February 13, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack all the make-or-break play calls of Super Bowl LVII for both the Chiefs and Eagles to analyze how things could’ve been different.

Eagles center Jason Kelce wasn’t happy to be on the losing side of Super Bowl LVII, but he was happy for his brother. Kelce stayed on the field long enough to congratulate Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and watch part of their celebration.

“Maybe it hasn’t hit me yet,” Jason Kelce said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I was a little emotional when I saw my mom and dad. Trav, I was not too emotional about. I was just like, ‘F--- you. Congratulations .’

“It was an awesome two weeks for our family. I’m really happy for Trav, the Chiefs. There’s a lot of people I know over there in Kansas City that are a big reason why I’m even in Philadelphia, including head coach Andy Reid. Frustrated we didn’t win but certainly happy for those guys.”

Mother Donna Kelce said before the game she was rooting for both offenses, and the teams combined for 73 points and 757 yards.

But in the end, Travis got his second Super Bowl ring, and Jason remains with one.

Jason Kelce, 35, said he would take some time before deciding whether to retire.

“I’m not saying that yet,” Jason Kelce said. “We’ll see.”