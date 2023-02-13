Jason Kelce had a special message for his brother postgame

Eagles center Jason Kelce wasn’t happy to be on the losing side of Super Bowl LVII, but he was happy for his brother. Kelce stayed on the field long enough to congratulate Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and watch part of their celebration.

“Maybe it hasn’t hit me yet,” Jason Kelce said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I was a little emotional when I saw my mom and dad. Trav, I was not too emotional about. I was just like, ‘F--- you. Congratulations .’

“It was an awesome two weeks for our family. I’m really happy for Trav, the Chiefs. There’s a lot of people I know over there in Kansas City that are a big reason why I’m even in Philadelphia, including head coach Andy Reid. Frustrated we didn’t win but certainly happy for those guys.”

Mother Donna Kelce said before the game she was rooting for both offenses, and the teams combined for 73 points and 757 yards.

But in the end, Travis got his second Super Bowl ring, and Jason remains with one.

Jason Kelce, 35, said he would take some time before deciding whether to retire.

“I’m not saying that yet,” Jason Kelce said. “We’ll see.”