Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Jason Kelce: I’ve learned now that I don’t know when the last game is going to come

  
Published January 26, 2023 08:43 AM
nbc_csu_sfphi_preview_230126
January 26, 2023 11:29 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down a matchup between "the most complete teams in all of football" as the 49ers and Eagles square off for the NFC Championship.

Eagles center Jason Kelce has contemplated retirement over the last few years. But each time, he’s elected to come back and give it another go.

With Sunday’s NFC Championship Game guaranteed to be Philadelphia’s last home contest of the season, Kelce was asked on Thursday if he’ll soak in the environment more in case this is his last time playing at Lincoln Financial Field.

“You know I think, it was maybe three years ago — I think that might’ve been Doug’s last year — it was on my mind quite a bit,” Kelce said in his press conference. “So, I’ve learned now that I don’t know when that last game is going to come . Maybe I think about it a little bit less. There’s always a chance that’s going to be the situation.

“But, you just try to think about the game and focus on taking in the moment and being 100 percent there. It’s hard enough doing it that way. It’s going to be a lot harder if you’re not focused.”

Kelce has been a mainstay of Philadelphia’s offensive line dating back to when Andy Reid was head coach in 2011. He’s started 176 games for the franchise, winning Super Bowl LII in 2017 and delivering an epic championship rally speech in the process.

If Philadelphia and Kansas City win this weekend, Kelce would take on his brother, Travis, in Super Bowl LVII.