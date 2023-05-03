 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Licht: Buccaneers are “really impressed” with Baker Mayfield

  
Published May 3, 2023 06:01 PM
nbc_pft_devinwhite_230414
April 14, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King lay out why Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht should either pay Devin White if they believe in him or trade him to another team who will.

The Buccaneers have a pair of quarterbacks on the roster -- veteran Baker Mayfield and 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask. G.M. Jason Licht is very pleased with the former No. 1 overall pick who joined Tampa Bay in free agency.

Baker’s been fantastic here getting adjusted to his teammates and the culture here,” Licht said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Everybody, our staff, everbody downstairs has been really, really impressed with how he’s handled himself so far. And then Kyle is just the Steady Eddie. He hasn’t changed. He works very hard. He’s very smart. Nothing seems to rattle Kyle. And that goes all the way back to his high school days waiting for his opportunity and then thriving when it comes up. So this is going to be a really, really, interesting competition all the way through [training] camp. Because it truly is going to be a competition. And I know that they’re both very excited to get this thing going.”

Mayfield has had a couple of very good seasons. His 2021 campaign was derailed by a shoulder injury. Last year, he ended up in Carolina too late to make much of a difference -- and the head coach got fired not long into the season.

Mayfield created a stir with a memorable Thursday night game against the Raiders, only two days after becoming a Ram. He’s still got some good football left, and he should be able to win the job in Tampa and turn his career around.