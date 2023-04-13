 Skip navigation
Jason Licht: Devin White’s done great things, we look forward to more

  
Published April 13, 2023 09:21 AM
April 12, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why they believe the Buccaneers are waiting for a team to make an offer they can’t refuse for Devin White, after the LB requested a trade.

A report this week that Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has requested a trade to another team was followed by another saying that the team has no intention of dealing him and General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that on Thursday.

Licht said at a press conference that the team plans on having White on their defense for a fifth season. White’s desire for a new contract was the driving reason for the trade request and Licht touched on the possibility of a new pact while discussing White’s situation.
“Yeah, well, first of all, we all have all the respect in the world for Devin,” Licht said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “He’s done some great things for us as a player and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he’s on our team. . . . If he has the kind of year we think he’s capable of, hopefully we put this to rest and everybody’s happy.”

White has been a starter since joining the Bucs as a 2019 first-round pick. He is set to make $11.706 million this season.