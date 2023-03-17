 Skip navigation
Jason Licht: Moving Tristan Wirfs to left tackle "just talk" right now

  
Published March 17, 2023 09:25 AM
Tristan Wirfs has been a right tackle for the first three years of his career with the Buccaneers.

But there’s a chance that could change as he enters Year Four.

Because Tampa Bay released Donovan Smith, the club now has a vacancy at left tackle. Could Wirfs fill it? That’s something the Buccaneers are going to consider, according to General Manager Jason Licht.

“Ever since we drafted Tristan we’ve talked about that,” Licht said Thursday, via PewterReport.com. “So I think right now, it’s just talk. We have the offseason. We have a lot of time to see how this unfolds .”

The 13th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Wirfs had not missed an offensive snap until suffering a high-ankle sprain in November.

Wirfs was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a second-team All-Pro in 2022.