Jason Licht: We’ve had one of the greatest free agency hauls ever

The Buccaneers held a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate quarterback Baker Mayfield’s new contract and General Manager Jason Licht took some time to revel on his overall body of work over the last couple of weeks.

Licht was able to negotiate new deals for Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, kicker Chase McLaughlin, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, and running back Chase Edmonds. They also held onto safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with a franchise tag and they’ve reached an agreement to bring back safety Jordan Whitehead.

The sum of all that work left Licht taking a bit of a victory lap during the press conference.

“This is one of the greatest free agency hauls ever, and it’s our own guys,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We have some Hall of Famers in there — Mike, Lavonte — it has been incredible. . . . I think it is time that the national media realize we have some great players.”

The Bucs have certainly taken care of a good bit of business heading into the start of the new league year, but that won’t be of much solace if their on-field work doesn’t build on what they accomplished in 2023. Making sure that happens will be the next step in Tampa’s preparations for the fall.