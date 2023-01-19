 Skip navigation
Jason Peters out of practice again Thursday

  
Published January 19, 2023 07:51 AM
The Cowboys started Jason Peters at left tackle in Tampa last week, but it looks like they’re going to need a different approach against the 49ers this weekend.

Peters left the win over the Bucs with a hip injury and head coach Mike McCarthy said that he is going to be out of practice on Thursday. Peters was also out on Wednesday, so it would seem to be a long shot that he’ll be getting the green light on Sunday.

After Peters was hurt, the Cowboys moved Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle and installed Connor McGovern at left guard. That was a common alignment for the Cowboys over the course of the regular season, so it won’t be a major adjustment up front.

Peters is the only Cowboy who sat out practice on Wednesday and the team’s full injury report for Thursday’s practice will be out later in the day.