Jason Pierre-Paul worked out for Saints

Last week, a report emerged that veteran, free agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was looking to join a contender and was willing to start out on a practice squad if necessary.

The Saints have kicked the proverbial tires, as the team hosted Pierre-Paul for a workout.

Pierre-Paul, 34, spent the 2022 season with the Ravens. He recorded 3.0 sacks, five passes defensed, five tackles for loss, and an interception in 14 games.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2010 draft, Pierre-Paul has 94.5 career sacks. He’s won two Super Bowls, one with the Giants in 2011 and one with the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Saints have their bye in Week 11 before taking on the Falcons in Week 12.