Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Pinnock flying home with Giants after evaluation at hospital

  
Published January 15, 2023 04:23 PM
January 15, 2023 08:58 PM
Daniel Jones provides insight on the Giants' 31-24 Wild Card win over the Vikings and describes how the offense has clicked at the right time.

Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock had to leave Sunday’s win over the Vikings after suffering an abdomen injury and he did not remain at U.S. Bank Stadium for evaluation.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game that Pinnock was taken to the hospital after being taken off the field. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pinnock later returned to the stadium and traveled back to New York on the team flight.

Pinnock was credited with one tackle on special teams during the game. He had 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 14 games for the Giants this season.

The Giants are waiting to find out when they will be facing the Eagles in the divisional round and Pinnock will use the practice week to try to get ready for that game.