Jason Pinnock flying home with Giants after evaluation at hospital

Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock had to leave Sunday’s win over the Vikings after suffering an abdomen injury and he did not remain at U.S. Bank Stadium for evaluation.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game that Pinnock was taken to the hospital after being taken off the field. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pinnock later returned to the stadium and traveled back to New York on the team flight.

Pinnock was credited with one tackle on special teams during the game. He had 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 14 games for the Giants this season.

The Giants are waiting to find out when they will be facing the Eagles in the divisional round and Pinnock will use the practice week to try to get ready for that game.