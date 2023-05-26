Javonte Williams participated in Thursday’s OTA on “limited” basis

The Broncos have seemed to be increasingly hopeful that running back Javonte Williams will be ready to go when the regular season rolls around.

The latest reason for positivity? Williams participated in Thursday’s OTA practice.

Coach Sean Payton, who never likes to say much about injured players and who is not required to say anything in the offseason, said a little bit after practice.

“Listen, we do a medical report every night,” Payton said. “We list the players as full, limited or out. He’s working in a limited capacity. We are being smart. Obviously -- and I said this to you before -- we were encouraged heading into this time of the season. It’s good to have him out here.”

At one point in the offseason, things seemed to be uncertain for Williams. Now, it’s far more optimistic.

Payton has made it clear he wants to handle the running back position like he did in New Orleans -- with a lot of them on the team and a lot of them carrying the ball. So it will be Williams and Samaje Perine and likely another one or two.