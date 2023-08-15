Javonte Williams will play for the Broncos this week

Broncos running back Javonte Williams will make his return to game action this week.

Williams avoided the physically unable to perform list to open training camp and his surgically-repaired knee has been cleared for full contact, so getting on the field for a preseason game is the next step on Williams’ path back to the lineup. On Tuesday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said that step will come this week.

Payton said Williams will play against the 49ers on Saturday night. Payton did not say how many snaps Williams will play.

Williams last played against the Raiders in Week Four of the 2022 season, so any appearance will be a welcome one for the Broncos offense.