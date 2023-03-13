 Skip navigation
Jawaan Taylor agrees to four-year, $80 million deal with Chiefs

  
Published March 13, 2023 10:23 AM
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
The Chiefs didn’t use the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown and their first big splash of free agency involved a different tackle.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey said that their client Jawaan Taylor has agreed to a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. It is a four-year deal worth $80 million with $60 million in guaranteed money.

Taylor was a Jaguars second-round pick in 2019 and he’s started every game that Jacksonville has played over the last four seasons. The right tackle did not miss an offensive snap during his first three years in the league and missed just 35 of them during the 2022 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the plan is for Taylor to play left tackle. Brown also moved from the right side to the left side after joining Kansas City.

Kansas City saw last year’s right tackle Andrew Wylie agree to a deal with Washington on Monday, so they’re still in need of one starter at tackle whether Taylor plays on the left or right side. The size of Taylor’s deal could make another big move unlikely, but the Chiefs will almost certainly be doing more up front in the days to come.