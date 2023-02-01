 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jawaan Taylor “most definitely” wants to re-sign with Jaguars

  
Published February 1, 2023 04:31 AM
nbc_pft_achievers_230126
January 26, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether each team that lost in the Divisional Round overachieved, underachieved or properly achieved this season.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said recently that there are conversations “that need to be had ” about the team’s plans for retaining members of this year’s AFC South champions and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is likely to be the topic of some of those conversations.

Taylor has started every regular season and playoff game that the Jaguars have played since they selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He’s set for free agency this March, but said on Tuesday that his goal is to remain as part of the offensive line foundation in Jacksonville.

“Most definitely ,” Taylor said, via Tim Walters of the Florida Times-Union. “That’s the team that took the chance on me in the draft, and I’ve been there playing for four seasons now and I’m close to home, I’m two hours away from home, so being able to come back and play for Duval will be a lot of fun, so hopefully that will work out for me.”

Tight end Evan Engram is another prominent free agent on the offensive side of the ball in Jacksonville and we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if the Jags find a way to keep the band together for another run at the postseason in 2023.