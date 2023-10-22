Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores first career TD to give Seattle a 7-0 lead
Published October 22, 2023 04:41 PM
DK Metcalf isn’t playing Sunday, sitting out with hip and rib injuries. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken up the slack early.
The rookie receiver has his first career touchdown.
He caught a 28-yard pass from Geno Smith with 4:47 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Cardinals.
Smith-Njigba entered the game with 16 catches for 110 yards.
Smith is 5-of-5 for 67 yards after two drives, with completions to five different receivers.