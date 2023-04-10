 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaxon Smith-Njigba slated to visit with Cowboys, Bills, Ravens

  
Published April 10, 2023 11:12 AM
nbc_csu_jsn_230327
March 27, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms sees Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the No. 2 WR in the 2023 NFL Draft despite a lost 2023 season and concerns over whether the Ohio State star will be limited to the slot at the next level.

One of the top receivers in this year’s draft class is slated for a busy April.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has already had a top-30 visit with the Falcons. And Smith-Njigba is scheduled to have visits with the Cowboys, Bills, Ravens, and Texans.

Since Smith-Njigba is from Rockwall, a suburb of Dallas, his visit to the Cowboys is classified as a local visit rather than a top-30.

Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury. But he was a key part of Ohio State’s offense in 2021 when he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards with nine touchdowns. He set an Ohio State and FBS Bowl single-game record with 347 yards in the Buckeyes’ win in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

Of that group of teams, the Texans have the No. 2 overall pick, but they’re likely to use it on a quarterback. The Falcons pick at No. 8 overall before the Texans pick again at No. 12.

Baltimore selects at No. 22, Dallas at No. 26, and Buffalo at No. 27 overall in the first round.