 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxon Smith-Njigba the betting favorite to be first wide receiver drafted

  
Published April 16, 2023 02:37 AM
nbc_pft_draftmorelikely_230414
April 14, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate the likelihood of draft possibilities, such as Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud going No. 1 overall, Jalen Carter going in the Top 5 or falling out of the Top 10 and more.

With the draft approaching, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a heavy favorite to be the first wide receiver drafted.

Smith-Njigba is a -270 favorite to be the first receiver off the board, via DraftKings.

The other wide receivers with a shot at going first are Boston College’s Zay Flowers (+380 odds), USC’s Jordan Addison at +750, TCU’s Quentin Johnson at +800 and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt at +3000.

This year’s draft isn’t seen as a great one for wide receivers, and the odds suggest that none will go in the Top 12. Smith-Njigba’s over-under draft position is set at 12.5, and over is favored at -200.

The over-under for total wide receivers in the first round is set at 3.5.