Top News

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: There’s no ceiling for me, potential of Seahawks offense is crazy

  
Published May 9, 2023 03:57 AM
May 1, 2023 12:53 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate how the Falcons, Packers, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans and Lions approached the 2023 NFL Draft and rip through each team's selections.

Seahawks first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn’t putting any limitations on himself entering his rookie season.

During an appearance on KJR after being drafted last month, Smith-Njigba said that he thinks “there’s no ceiling for me” as a wide receiver. That confidence extends to the offense he’s joining in Seattle as well.

Smith-Njigba will join DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as quarterback Geno Smith’s top targets on a unit that he thinks will find great success this fall.

“Those guys can do it all, but you just add another weapon that can do it all, I think it’s going to be dangerous,” Smith-Njigba said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “Geno back there slinging it, the potential is crazy. The potential is crazy, and I love playing with great players. I’m blessed to be a Seahawk, and I’m blessed to play in that stadium in front of those fans. We’re gonna light it up for sure.”

The Seahawks made Smith-Njigba the first wideout off the board this year, so it’s safe to say that they agree with his view of what he brings to the table and hitting on that prediction should make for a difficult offense to stop in 2023.