Jaylen Waddle: There’s a lot I can grow from in my first two seasons

  
Published June 1, 2023 05:16 AM

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle had a strong rookie year, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns.

But he was even better in 2022, with 75 receptions for 1,356 yards with eight touchdowns — good for a league-leading 18.1 yards per reception.

Waddle and Tyreek Hill proved to be one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the league in their first year together under head coach Mike McDaniel. And that’s despite the fact that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started only 13 games due to injury.

Waddle said on Wednesday that the experience from 2022 should put the offense in a better position to be successful in 2023.

“Yeah, last year I feel like we were learning ,” Waddle said, via Carter Owen of the team’s website. “Now we kind of know the details and what he’s looking for, what Tua’s looking for. So getting to the spots, beating man coverage, things like that. So it’s just more knowledge of the offense.”

This is an important third season for Waddle, who will be eligible for a contract extension after its conclusion. He told reporters on Thursday that he feels like he’s grown significantly from his first two seasons.

“I feel like just knowledge,” Waddle said. “Another year under my belt. I get to see how the league works even more. I think preparation, seeing defenses and knowing what a defense is going to do, how they plan on playing us and adjusting the game. I feel like it’s a lot I can grow from in the first two seasons. Still growing, just trying to stack days together.”