Jedrick Wills will try to practice Tuesday

The Browns know that Dawand Jones will not be their left tackle against the Steelers on Thursday night, but it remains to be seen who will be taking his place.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Jedrick Wills will try to practice later in the day. Wills was inactive for last Sunday’s loss to the Saints due to a knee injury.

Wills has been dealing with injuries for much of the season and Jones replaced him in the starting lineup last month when Wills made what he called a “business decision” to miss a game. Jones remained in the lineup when Wills returned the next week, but a fractured ankle against New Orleans ended his season.

Germain Ifedi replaced Jones against the Saints and Stefanski said he’s the other option to start this week.