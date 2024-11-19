 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jedrick Wills will try to practice Tuesday

  
Published November 19, 2024 11:34 AM

The Browns know that Dawand Jones will not be their left tackle against the Steelers on Thursday night, but it remains to be seen who will be taking his place.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Jedrick Wills will try to practice later in the day. Wills was inactive for last Sunday’s loss to the Saints due to a knee injury.

Wills has been dealing with injuries for much of the season and Jones replaced him in the starting lineup last month when Wills made what he called a “business decision” to miss a game. Jones remained in the lineup when Wills returned the next week, but a fractured ankle against New Orleans ended his season.

Germain Ifedi replaced Jones against the Saints and Stefanski said he’s the other option to start this week.