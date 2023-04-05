 Skip navigation
Jeff Bezos continues to hover over Commanders sale

  
Published April 5, 2023 08:46 AM
April 5, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what’s most important for Ron Rivera, as the Commanders go through the process for new ownership, and why he must be very specific with his vision.

It’s becoming more and more clear that Daniel Snyder will sell the Commanders. It’s becoming less and less clear who Snyder will sell the Commanders to.

Two formal bids have been made, from groups led by Josh Harris and Steve Apostolopoulos. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to hover, however.

A new item from Theodore Schleifer of puck.news makes it clear that Bezos remains in play . Per the report, Bezos and Snyder spoke over the holidays. And with the table set at $6 billion, Bezos could breeze in and buy the team for something like 6.25.

“If you fucking tell me that Bezos puts in a bid that is $250 million more than anybody else and Dan won’t take it, you’re smoking dope,” an unnamed person “who knows Snyder well” told Schleifer. “Dan will give Bezos a piggyback ride around the building on opening day next year for $250 million, OK?”

The reports regarding whether Snyder would or wouldn’t sell to Bezos have been wildly contradictory. The method to the madness was, quite possibly, to make others who would have been scared away from bidding for the Commanders given the involvement of Bezos to think they had a chance to buy the team, and in turn to get them to put their best numbers on the table, setting a floor that Bezos would beat.

So Harris and Apostolopoulos bid $6 billion each, and Bezos swoops in and buys it.

Whatever happens, it’s likely happening soon. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that the current target to select a winning bidder is May 22 , the start of the next ownership meetings.

That gives Bezos time to make his move. If he chooses to do so.