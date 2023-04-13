 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Bezos could turn his attention to the Seahawks

  
Published April 13, 2023 02:44 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230405
April 5, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which teams they believe are most desperate for a new stadium, from the Jaguars to the Commanders and more.

In last night’s item regarding the decision of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to not bid on the Commanders, it was suggested that he’s potentially content to wait to buy a team that won’t require quite as much work on the way in. That team could be the Seahawks.

Here’s the key quote in the latest item from the Washington Post, attributed to an unnamed person with knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings: “Bezos knows that Seattle is sitting there.”

Indeed it is. Jody Allen, the sister of the late Paul Allen, has been selling off his assets, systematically. The Seahawks currently aren’t for sale, quite possibly because if they are sold before May 2024, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the State of Washington as part of the deal to build the team’s current stadium.

Eventually, the Seahawks will be sold. And they’re a team in much better shape than the Commanders.

In D.C., the first order of business, in addition to revitalizing and potentially rebranding a team associated with rampant dysfunction in recent years, will be to figure out the stadium situation. In Seattle, it’s already figured out.

And if Jody Allen’s goal is to cash out the asset in order to finance her late brother’s philanthropical exploits, several billion from Bezos could be had, sooner than later. If he’s intent to get a team and if (as it appears) he’s truly out for the Commanders, it could be sooner.