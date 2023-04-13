Jeff Bezos could turn his attention to the Seahawks

In last night’s item regarding the decision of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to not bid on the Commanders, it was suggested that he’s potentially content to wait to buy a team that won’t require quite as much work on the way in. That team could be the Seahawks.

Here’s the key quote in the latest item from the Washington Post, attributed to an unnamed person with knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings: “Bezos knows that Seattle is sitting there.”

Indeed it is. Jody Allen, the sister of the late Paul Allen, has been selling off his assets, systematically. The Seahawks currently aren’t for sale, quite possibly because if they are sold before May 2024, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the State of Washington as part of the deal to build the team’s current stadium.

Eventually, the Seahawks will be sold. And they’re a team in much better shape than the Commanders.

In D.C., the first order of business, in addition to revitalizing and potentially rebranding a team associated with rampant dysfunction in recent years, will be to figure out the stadium situation. In Seattle, it’s already figured out.

And if Jody Allen’s goal is to cash out the asset in order to finance her late brother’s philanthropical exploits, several billion from Bezos could be had, sooner than later. If he’s intent to get a team and if (as it appears) he’s truly out for the Commanders, it could be sooner.