Jeff Okudah: Trade to Atlanta is an opportunity to wipe the slate clean

  
Published April 25, 2023 11:14 AM
The Falcons acquired Jeff Okudah for a fifth-round pick earlier this month, giving the cornerback a new home after he spent his first three seasons with Detroit.

Okudah said on Tuesday that he’s looking forward to getting going with Atlanta.

“I would say a little bittersweet from the standpoint of the relationships that you form playing for a team for three years,” Okudah said of the trade, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I was definitely excited about the opportunity to have a fresh start here in Atlanta. And [it’s] kind of an opportunity to wipe the slate clean .”

The third overall pick of the 2020 draft, Okudah was sidelined for much of his first two seasons due to injury. But he made it through the 2022 season healthy, recording 73 total tackles, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Okudah noted that he agreed with Lions G.M. Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell that it was best for all parties to move on.

“I approach situations with my best foot forward and sometimes things don’t work out how you intend to,” Okudah said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “So, take those lessons and move on and take those lessons and apply them to a new situation — which is here. So, [I’m] excited for this new chapter.

“To see those lows and learn the resilience that comes from that, going through adversity, kind of lets you know what kind of man you are .”

Okudah also sees himself as a solid scheme fit for what Atlanta wants to do defensively under new coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

“They’re pretty excited about my ability,” Okudah said, “what I’m able to do in man-to-man, press coverage, and how it’ll complement the scheme.”