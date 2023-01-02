 Skip navigation
Top News

Jeff Saturday: I knew it was going to be an uphill battle and tough days

  
Published January 2, 2023 05:09 AM
nbc_pft_giantscolts_230102
January 2, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons praise New York head coach Brian Daboll, who has put Daniel Jones and the anonymous Giants in a position to compete in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Colts lost their sixth straight game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday on Sunday, falling to the Giants 38-10.

It was another game in which the Colts were non-competitive, with the club down 24-3 at halftime and 31-3 in the third quarter.

Saturday — who is reportedly still in the mix for the full-time head coaching job — said after the game that not making enough plays has been a season-long problem for Indianapolis.

“When I came in, I told you guys before I had expectations, [that] this was going to be a tough road,” Saturday said in his press conference. “When you’re coming in and then with all of the things that have happened since I’ve been here. Again, there’s not surprise. You don’t change coaches in the middle of the year when you’re successful.

“So, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle, I knew it was going to be tough days. I feel for the guys, I feel for the players. These guys put a ton of work in, and you want them to be successful and you try to arm them with as much as you can to let them be successful and unfortunately, we’re not making enough plays, and they haven’t had the type of success I would’ve hoped for them. We’re making strides in other areas; it hasn’t shown up on Sunday and that’s disappointing because I feel for them. That’s what you do it for.”

There was reason to believe things would be a struggle under Saturday, but the Panthers are an example of a team being able to rebound under an interim head coach.

After the victory over the Raiders in Saturday’s first game, things have gone completely south for the Colts. Given the results, it’s difficult to see the reasoning for Saturday to be Indianapolis’ full-time head coach in 2023. But team owner Jim Irsay will do whatever he feels is best for his club.