Jeff Saturday: I’m encouraging guys to play with intensity, finish strong

  
Published January 5, 2023 06:09 AM
January 4, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate every team in the AFC to assess the likelihood of each one picking up a new head coach or GM for next season.

When Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach of the Colts, the team was 3-5-1.

But after defeating the Raiders in Saturday’s first game, Indianapolis has lost its last six games — including surrendering the worst comeback in league history — to stand at 4-11-1 entering Week 18.

Though Saturday reportedly is still a candidate to be the Colts’ next full-time head coach, Sunday’s contest could be his final opportunity to lead the team. In his Wednesday press conference, Saturday detailed what he’d like to see from Indianapolis when the club takes on Houston.

“Intensity. Understanding we have an opportunity to finish,” Saturday said. “I made mention of this, this morning. The difference when you finish with a win as opposed to finishing with a loss and what that does, irrespective of your season, just the idea as you move forward to the offseason and to getting prepared, how far that really goes.

“So, trying to encourage those guys to play with intensity, finishing strong, another opportunity to go out there and play with your brothers because again, whether you finish hoisting a trophy or finish the way we’re finishing, teams change. A large amount of people go different places. So, you have one more opportunity. Let’s not waste it. Let’s take full advantage of it and go play our best ball and play to the potential that our team can play to.”

With Nick Foles out with a ribs injury, Sam Ehlinger is set to start for the Colts once again with Matt Ryan serving as Ehlinger’s backup.