U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeff Saturday: It was an absolute blessing to be the Colts interim coach and I look fondly upon it

  
Published February 14, 2023 08:04 AM
February 14, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal whose value has increased after Super Bowl LVII, from Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes and more.

The Colts elected to hire Shane Steichen as their head coach, which means it’s the end of the line for interim coach Jeff Saturday.

The former center posted a video to social media on Tuesday thanking the Colts for the opportunity and wishing Steichen success.

“I’m so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys ,” Saturday said. “I appreciate the coaches for all your time, energy, and effort. All of the players laying it out there each and every week, I can’t tell you how much I respect and appreciate what each and every player — not only for the Colts but the NFL — do and what they put on the line each and every week.

“It was an absolute blessing. I look fondly upon it. Wish we would’ve done better. But ultimately, that is where it is.”

Saturday added that he’s still a Colts fan and will pull for the organization, and laughingly referenced the petition that thousands of signed urging team owner Jim Irsay not to hire him.

“Looking forward to hoisting some Lombardi trophies and excited for your opportunity. So, for everybody out there — including however many thousand who signed a petition, which may have included my wife and son, not exactly sure,” Saturday said with a laugh. “But in all honesty, I’m so grateful for Colts nation and who you are. To represent the horseshoe, it meant the world to me.

“And, again, coach Steichen best of luck to you and your family in Indianapolis. It is an incredible town — best fans in the world, man. You’re going to get great support and look forward to watching your success and the rest of the men in that locker room, the coaching staff that you have with you. So, to all Colts nation, appreciate you guys, love you guys, and see you soon.”

Indianapolis went 1-7 in the last eight games of the season with Saturday.