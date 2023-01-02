Jeff Saturday thinks Colts players should have gone after Kayvon Thibodeaux

The NFL has cracked down on taunting in recent years in order to minimize ill will among opposing players. A legal celebration by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux engendered plenty of ill will on Sunday, against the Colts.

But not as much as interim coach Jeff Saturday would have liked to see.

In one of the most disturbing football visuals you’ll ever see, Thibodeaux sprawled on the ground and made a snow angel, while Colts quarterback Nick Foles convulsed in pain, after being driven into the MetLife Stadium turf by Thibodeaux.

After the game, Colts center Ryan Kelly called the move “horseshit .” Saturday apparently believes it’s horseshit that Kelly and other players didn’t do anything about it.

“Tasteless from the celebration afterwards, just you know trash ,” Saturday told reporters on Monday regarding Thibodeaux’s actions. “Not a fan of it at all. Disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own, man. . . . I’m just gonna tread lightly. Obviously, I didn’t like it at all. And that’s where I’ll leave it.”

Saturday is basically saying one of the other players should have done something about it, presumably physically. That’s why he was treading lightly.

And to the extent that Thibodeaux claims he was oblivious at the time he was doing snow angels next to Foles, Thibodeaux surely knew that Foles was injured when Thibodeaux’s sideline celebration included a gesture expressing pride and pleasure that he had put Foles “to sleep .”