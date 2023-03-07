Jeff Wilson: Would be a major blessing to re-sign with Dolphins

Running back Jeff Wilson was traded from the 49ers to the Dolphins during the 2022 season and he hopes that his run in Miami extends beyond that eight-game stint.

Wilson is set for unrestricted free agency next week after running 84 times for 392 yards and three touchdowns after joining the AFC East club. He added another receiving touchdown and scored in Miami’s playoff loss to the Bills as well.

In a recent interview, Wilson said that his hope is to return to the Dolphins rather than head elsewhere once the new league year is underway.

“I would love to be back and want to be back,” Wilson said, via Josh Moser of WSVN. “I love everything about the organization, the city — it’s all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there.”

Wilson is not the only impending free agent in the Dolphins backfield. Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin are also set for unrestricted free agency while Salvon Ahmed can be tendered as a restricted free agent, so things could look a lot different in that area in 2023.