Jeff Wilson: Would be a major blessing to re-sign with Dolphins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Wilson: Would be a major blessing to re-sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 7, 2023 04:32 AM
nbc_pft_robinson_230306
March 6, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Bijan Robinson is worthy of a first-round pick, given the Texas RB impressed in drills on the final day of the Scouting Combine.

Running back Jeff Wilson was traded from the 49ers to the Dolphins during the 2022 season and he hopes that his run in Miami extends beyond that eight-game stint.

Wilson is set for unrestricted free agency next week after running 84 times for 392 yards and three touchdowns after joining the AFC East club. He added another receiving touchdown and scored in Miami’s playoff loss to the Bills as well.

In a recent interview, Wilson said that his hope is to return to the Dolphins rather than head elsewhere once the new league year is underway.

“I would love to be back and want to be back,” Wilson said, via Josh Moser of WSVN. “I love everything about the organization, the city — it’s all been a blessing. So, to stay there and continue to be there and not have to go to another place and re-learn and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there.”

Wilson is not the only impending free agent in the Dolphins backfield. Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin are also set for unrestricted free agency while Salvon Ahmed can be tendered as a restricted free agent, so things could look a lot different in that area in 2023.