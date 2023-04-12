 Skip navigation
Jeffery Simmons had his ankle “cleaned up” this offseason

  
Published April 12, 2023 10:04 AM
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has a new deal with the team and he’s got a surgically-repaired ankle after dealing with an injury last season.

Simmons revealed the information about his ankle during a Wednesday press conference to formalize the four-year extension that Simmons agreed to last week. Simmons missed a couple of games and made regular appearances on the injury report in the second half because of his ankle issue, but said his impending contract talks didn’t impact his decision to try to work through the injury.

“That has been my focus, my ankle,” Simmons said. “I did get it cleaned up. I feel fine right now. I think the main thing is just keep getting that ankle better right now.”

Simmons said he’s now turning his attention to honing his technique and fundamentals in order to become even more difficult to block in 2023.