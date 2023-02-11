Jeffrey Lurie: Firing Andy Reid was extremely difficult, Chiefs got a Hall of Fame coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffrey Lurie: Firing Andy Reid was extremely difficult, Chiefs got a Hall of Fame coach

  
Published February 11, 2023 03:55 AM
nbc_pft_reidlegacy_230207
February 7, 2023 01:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Peter King to unpack what a second Super Bowl win would mean to Andy Reid and what impact it would have on his future.

Andy Reid went 130-93-1 as head coach of the Eagles, got them to the Super Bowl once and to the NFC Championship Game four times. But he was fired after a 4-12 season in 2012. A decade later, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie still considers that one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.

As his team prepares to meet Reid’s team in Super Bowl LVII, Lurie says he’s glad that Reid landed on his feet and roots for him to succeed, at least when he’s not coaching against the Eagles.

It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy,” Lurie said, via the Washington Post. “Obviously we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in. … I just think the best thing for Andy at the time — and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time — was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time. I always thought he’d be highly successful wherever he went. I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion.”

Lurie has an impressive track record for hiring good coaches, having won a Super Bowl with Doug Pederson and now reached a Super Bowl with Nick Sirianni. But Reid may have been the best coach Lurie hired, even if their time together didn’t end the way either of them wanted.