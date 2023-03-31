 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jeffrey Lurie: Offenses dominate the NFL, so we want Jalen Hurts for a long time

  
Published March 31, 2023 07:02 AM
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie isn’t making any secret of the fact that he sees signing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a lucrative contract as a wise investment.

Lurie said at the league meeting that he views having a great offense as the key to winning Super Bowls, a great quarterback as the key to a great offense, and Hurts as the kind of quarterback he wants leading his franchise.

Offenses dominate in this league ,” Lurie said, via the Delaware County Daily Times. “We had an outstanding defense this year, No. 2 in defense, No. 2 or 3 in pass defense, a record number of sacks. An outstanding defense. Outstanding. I mean, it was why we dominated the season. But when you come to games with great quarterbacks, offenses dominate in this league.”

Lurie believes that Hurts can be a dominant quarterback for many years to come.

“The thing with Jalen that I’m very optimistic about is that he has an incredible passion for being phenomenal,” Lurie said. “And you see that in the great ones. We all know that in other sports, and with quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic. We always knew Jalen was talented and had a very live arm. And his character has always been considered great. The future is so great for him. He’s 24 years old and honestly I don’t know if I’ve ever met somebody that mature at age 24. So it’s different. Each franchise quarterback is different. But once you’ve found one, that’s when you’re really excited. And we’ll be working with Jalen, I’m sure, for a long time.”

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has identified a new contract for Hurts as a top priority for the Eagles , and it sounds like whatever number Roseman and Hurts’ agent land on is a price Lurie is willing to pay.