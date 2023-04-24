 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffrey Lurie: There is no ceiling for Jalen Hurts

  
Published April 24, 2023 07:06 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230424
April 24, 2023 09:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they think will make us say "woah" this weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed on a five-year contract extension last week and the team is holding a press conference on Monday to discuss it publicly for the first time.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie opened that press conference by calling Hurts a “remarkable” player and person who sets the culture for the entire organization. That has resulted in one trip to the Super Bowl already and Lurie shared his belief that there is no limit to how high the Eagles and Hurts can rise during the quarterback’s time with the team.

“This is the beginning,” Lurie said. “This is not towards the end. This is the beginning of a career arc for a remarkable person and a remarkable player. The future we don’t even know. The ceiling? There is no ceiling. It’s all there.”

Monday’s press conference was held on the third anniversary of the Eagles selecting Hurts in the second round of the draft. That move raised some eyebrows with Carson Wentz still in Philly, but it turned out to be the first step down a new and fruitful path that the franchise hopes will run for many more miles.