Jeremy in Wisconsin wins this week’s Father of Mine giveaway

  
Published June 5, 2023 03:57 PM
Father of Mine

I’m torn on continuing the weekly Father of Mine giveaway, because I feel like some of you aren’t buying it because you think you’ll inevitably win a signed copy.

Given the number of weekly entries and the number of books I plan to give away, the odds are still against you. So go ahead and order a copy for summer reading season.

Jeremy in Wisconsin is this week’s winner. I’ll send his copy once he lets me know how he wants it to be inscribed.

The ebook continues to be available for $4.99 , with the paperback priced at only $13.97 . It also is included in the Kindle Unlimited library, which allows you to read it at no extra charge.

I personally guarantee that you’ll like it, if you read it. I can’t refund your money if you don’t like it, since Amazon probably wouldn’t go along with that approach. But I’ll just tell you to trust me on this -- if you like reading what he have here, you’ll like what’s in Father of Mine.