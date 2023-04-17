 Skip navigation
Jeremy Reaves to sign RFA tender

  
Published April 17, 2023 06:53 AM

Defensive back Jeremy Reaves is set to rejoin the Commanders.

The Commanders tendered Reaves as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that he is signing the tender on Monday. The move comes as the team starts its offseason program.

Reaves will make $2.627 million under the terms of the tender, but could still sign a new deal with the team.

Reaves has started 11 of the 42 games he’s played for Washington and has been a core special teamer over the course of his time with the team. He was named a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in recognition of his special teams work last season.