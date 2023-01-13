Jerod Mayo won’t interview for Browns defensive coordinator

The Browns will not be hiring Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as their next defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Mayo has informed the Browns that he will not be interviewing for the opening. The Browns requested an interview with Mayo after they fired Joe Woods this week.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that they are working to keep Mayo in the fold and declining the interview with the Browns suggests that he’d see that as a lateral move, at best, from New England.

The Panthers also requested an interview with Mayo for their head coaching job. There’s been no word on whether he’s scheduled to interview with them at this time.