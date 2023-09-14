Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday

Receiver Jerry Jeudy appears to be getting closer to playing against the Broncos this week.

Jeudy (hamstring) was upgraded from a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice to a full participant on Thursday.

Jeudy missed the season opener due to the injury, which he suffered in August.

He was one of three players who were upgraded from limited to full on Thursday, the others being defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen).

But edge rusher Frank Clark (hip) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) did not practice again on Thursday.