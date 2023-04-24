 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott still an outstanding football player

  
Published April 24, 2023 10:07 AM
Running back Ezekiel Elliott has not signed with a team since being released by the Cowboys earlier this year and that’s kept discussion of a return to Dallas alive.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said recently that he’s hopeful that his longtime teammate will be back with the team for the 2023 season and the Cowboys left the door open to a reunion after they cut ties with Elliott. At a press conference on Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t do anything to close it.

Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that Elliott is “still an outstanding football player ” while discussing the current makeup of the team’s offensive backfield.

Tony Pollard is at the top of that picture and in the fold for 2023 after signing his franchise tag. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday would “certainly look” at options in the draft to go with Pollard, Malik Davis, Ronald Jones, and Rico Dowdle.