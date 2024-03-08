Jerry Jones likes what he sees in Trey Lance, says he’ll compete for No. 2 job

Three years after he was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Trey Lance has still not shown much of anything on the field. But Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says Lance is showing his talent in practice.

Jones told reporters that Lance is doing everything the Cowboys hoped he would do when they acquired him in a trade with the 49ers last year.

“The arrow’s really up,” Jones said. “He’s exceeded expectations as a person, as a worker, as a character. He’s got unique skills. He’s very much what we had planned on, hoped. When we gave the pick, we knew we would be paying the bonus right now. That was a part of the same decision. That’s been reinforced by what he’s been with the team and the person he is, potentially the player.”

Jones acknowledged that Lance needs to do it on the field in games before anyone can say what kind of quarterback he is, but the work in practice is promising.

“We don’t know any more on the field, from the experience in games, we don’t know any more than what we knew when we brought him on, and that is his college and his time in San Francisco,” Jones said. “What we do know, though, is what he’s done in practice. We don’t know about his game experience, we don’t know his competitive experience, but we do know about his practice experience, and the things he’s done there, it’s been all plus.”

Last year Lance was stuck at No. 3 on the depth chart, but Jones said there will be a competition between Lance and Cooper Rush to back up Dak Prescott.