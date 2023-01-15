Jerry Jones pushes for sports betting in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas. Except for legal sports betting. Which is nonexistent.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently, appearing Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the case for Texas embracing something that most states have authorized, long ago.

“Well, I think it’s really a thing that needs to be addressed at this time ,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “One of the reasons why I think it does is because it’s happening at this time. There’s a huge amount of gaming going on in and around sports at this time. And, so, to have all of the benefits or all of the control over it, it needs to be recognized and parameters put on it and discipline put in it. Then, also the benefits that go, can go in Texas, could adhere to the right kind of people, or some property tax. Certainly help educate our great state’s children. All of those things can be enhanced by something that’s presently going on in a big, big way.”

The bottom line is that, in every state where sports betting isn’t legalized, sports betting is happening. So why not embrace it, regulate it, and profit from it?

“We should be getting the benefit of it as other states are,” Jones said. “Other states surrounding us are. So, it’s a time for us to, I think, set the rules up and execute on it and get the benefits of it.”

Jones is right, even if he’s being motivated by his own self-interests. And he will indeed make plenty of money if/when gambling is legalized in Texas.