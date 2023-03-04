 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones remains mum on revived assault lawsuit, as expected

  
Published March 4, 2023 02:20 PM
nbc_pftpm_michaelirvin_230222
February 22, 2023 03:02 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a deep dive into the litigation process between Michael Irvin and Marriott, given the company has refused to provide surveillance video critical to the case.

As he usually does, Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones did plenty of talking at the Scouting Combine on Friday. He avoided discussing one specific topic.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Jones had nothing new to say about an assault lawsuit that a Texas appeals court reinstated earlier this week.

Jones instead deferred comment to a team spokesperson and his own past statements regarding a 2020 assault lawsuit that was initially dismissed.

A woman claims that Jones kissed her and forcibly grabbed her at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018. She alleges that the interaction caused medical expenses, psychological pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress.

Tad Carper, Cowboys senior V.P. for communications, issued comment on behalf of Jones.

“Our answer accurately characterized this suit, and nothing has changed since the original answer was filed regarding that characterization,” Carper said.

Jones is represented in the case by Levi McCathern, who also represents Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin in his case against Marriott.

“Not only are these allegations entirely false, but they are also malicious and hurtful,” McCathern said in the official answer to the complaint. “The allegations never occurred but instead are machinations created to attack Defendant and his family. Defendant Jerry Jones never conducted himself in a manner that would justify these false accusations. Therefore, Defendant denies all of these false accusations.”

The case is nevertheless back on, and it eventually could be headed to trial. It would then be for a jury to determine whether the plaintiff is telling the truth, or whether Jones is.