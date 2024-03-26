Jerry Jones says Cowboys were aware of allegation against Dak Prescott, his extortion claim

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was made aware of the claims and counterclaims of Dak Prescott and a woman who has accused him of sexual assault before the matter became public.

Jones remains supportive of his quarterback, though he’s disappointed in the negative attention it has brought on Prescott.

“We expected it, and we are very knowledgeable to the legal aspects as well,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But not uncomfortable in any way. I can say that we’re just very aware of the details and we’re comfortable.”

Authorities are investigating both the claim of sexual assault against Prescott, and the claim by Prescott that he is the victim of an extortion plot involving his accuser and her lawyers. He has filed a $1 million civil lawsuit for extortion against the woman and her attorneys.

The complainant filed a report with police on March 12 about an alleged incident on Feb. 2, 2017, in the parking lot of a Dallas stripclub, XTC Cabaret.